Parker scores worldie on the whistle to secure three points for Boambee



BOAMBEE emerged victorious at a drenched Ayrshire Park, with a 2-1 win against Westlawn Tigers from Grafton in the pouring rain in the HIT105.5 North Coast Premier League.

A gruelling first half finished at 0-0, and when both teams scored in the second half, the game seemed destined for a draw.

However, veteran striker Brady Parker didn’t read the script.

In the 88th minute, from near the halfway line, Parker launched the ball over the Westlawn goalkeeper, firing the ball into the top corner to secure a stunning victory.

Player/coach Lachie Moye was pleased with the team’s commitment in tough playing conditions.

“Saturday was a great test of character for our lads.

“In tough muddy conditions, I think it is going to be the team who wanted the win just that little bit more, who would come out on top,” he said.

“Though in that regard it was pretty much 50/50.

“Westlawn proved to be the strongest and most determined team we have seen from Grafton in some time.

“They are a well coached and fit young side, who we knew were confident coming off a good win in their last game.”

Having squandered a number of good goal scoring opportunities, Moye said composure in front of goal is something for his side to work on.

“In the end it was our effort working for each other in defence, and willingness to keep attacking and getting numbers forward in search of a winning goal, that saw us get our reward.

“It’s always a good feeling picking up your first three points of the season to get the ball rolling.

“We aim to keep improving each week,” Moye said.

Boambee will next face the Urunga Raiders at Ayrshire Park on Sunday 28 April at 2pm

Premiership newcomers Urunga Raiders will be a stern test after they defeated last year’s Premiers Northern Storm 4-1 last week.

By David WIGLEY