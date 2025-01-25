Retrospective art exhibition honouring Marilyn Gibson



“A LIFE in Bloom”, an exhibition celebrating the art and legacy of Marilyn Gibson, is showing at Woolgoolga Art Gallery from 31 January until 3 March.

Marilyn, who lived in Sandy Beach, passed away in October 2023.



This retrospective is a celebration of her life and work and offers a glimpse into the rich and multifaceted world of an artist who dedicated herself to both nurturing young talent and expressing her own unique vision.

From her evocative portraits and still-lifes to her vibrant depictions of the Australian landscape and the cultural richness of the Tiwi Islands, her work invites us to see the world through her perceptive eyes.

“Marilyn was a beloved artist and educator, deeply connected to the Mid North Coast art community, who left an indelible mark on the lives she touched,” friend and fellow prizewinning local artist Jane Wilson told News Of The Area.

“For over four decades, Marilyn shared her passion with students across the Mid North Coast, inspiring generations of young artists in Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Grafton and Maclean.

“Her dedication extended beyond the classroom walls, as she tirelessly championed the arts in her community.”

A testament to her impact is a heartfelt letter, written by her former students at Bishop Druitt College and read at her funeral.

“An art classroom is a magical place,” it read.

“That’s the kind of place that Mrs Gibson created and watched over for decades. Mrs Gibson believed in us 100 percent.

“Even more so when our art was terrible… she challenged us to be better. To read widely. To debate and dissect our fledgling world views. But above all, to be aspirational.”

Her colleagues remember Marilyn as a “compassionate, sensitive, generous, gifted artist who was passionate about teaching and sharing her skills and her perceptive way of seeing and recording natural beauty artistically.”

Marilyn’s artistic journey began at East Sydney Technical College, where she honed her skills and developed a deep love for life drawing and the human form.

This passion is evident in many of her works, which often explore the nuances of human expression and the beauty of the human figure.

However, her artistic interests extended beyond portraiture.

She possessed an exceptional talent for still life and particularly complex compositions of everyday objects.

Her artwork “Teapot”, a crushed metal teapot discarded in a forest, showcases her ability to find beauty in the unexpected and transform mundane objects into compelling subjects.

A significant influence on Marilyn’s artistic development was her time spent on Bathurst Island, working alongside her close friend and fellow artist, Joy Naden, at the Ngaruwanajirri art centre.

This experience broadened her artistic horizons and deepened her understanding of the power of art to connect cultures and tell stories.

Her deep connection to her family is also reflected in her work.

“Dear Daddy”, a poignant tribute to her father, features his well-worn fishing boots as the central image, surrounded by personal mementos and a soft, swirling blue background.

This piece captures the essence of cherished memories and familial bonds.

A family photograph captures her immersed in her work, sketching the intricate details of the Australian bush with her easel and sketchbook.

This image reveals not only her artistic talent but also her profound connection to the natural world, a recurring theme in her art.

By Andrea FERRARI

