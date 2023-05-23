Rotary Club Of Salamander Bay holds Pride of Workmanship Awards

LAST week the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay held their Pride of Workmanship Awards 2023 at the Nelson Bay Golf Club.

The Awards acknowledge employees who display outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to their job.



The event was attended by Port Stephens Councillors Leah Anderson and Matthew Bailey, Rotary District Governor Laurie Easter, Rotary District Assistant Governor Bruce Moy, and members and friends of Rotary Salamander Bay and Nelson Bay.

Noted guests Ben Van Der Wingart, Unit Commander, Marine Rescue Port Stephens; Louise Simpson, Manager, Yacaaba Centre; Graeme Silver, Chief Inspector, SES; and Andrew Cribb, Chief Superintendent, SES, were also in attendance.

The event was hosted by Rotarian and East Ward Councillor Leah Anderson along with Rotarian Jason Moss.

Jason and Leah work as the Directors of Vocational and Youth portfolios for the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay.

Those who nominate a person for a Pride of Workmanship award provide a written statement of why they believe the individual is worthy of the award.

Event MC Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “I am a past recipient of this award and a proud Rotarian of around thirteen years.

“I am thrilled to have the honour of handing out these awards.”

Co-director Jason Moss also received a Rotary Pride of Workmanship Award a few years ago.

Award recipient Maree Frawley was nominated for her work at Port Stephens Chiropractic and Yoga.

Jim Morrison was nominated for his volunteering work at the Yacaaba Centre.

Sandra Scheuber and Shirley Clark were nominated for volunteering at Marine Rescue Port Stephens.

Tracy Blosdale was nominated for her work at First National Port Stephens.

Kelly Hammond has been nominated for her active community work and her passion to improve Anna Bay.

Carmel Northwood was nominated by Roz Armstrong for her volunteer work with Koala Koalition and Econetwork Port Stephens.

The Rotary Club Of Salamander Bay is dedicated to assisting local young people, so there is no surprise that they offer a Youth Encouragement Pride of Workmanship Award.

This year it went to Gypsy Donovan.

We have all gained an appreciation of what our aged care workers do in recent years, and Tracy Rigby received an award for her work at Regis Port Stephens.

Gregory Rowe received his award for his volunteer work at the Tomaree Unit of State Emergency Services NSW.

Also receiving awards on the night but unable to attend were Keith Dykes for his work at Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre and Colindra Quiboy for her work at Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care.

By Marian SAMPSON