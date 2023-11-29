Save your pennies with this delicious Christmas fruit cake

WITH the cost of life crisis increasing holiday stress for families across Port Stephens and the nation, Dianne McKenzie of the Nelson Bay CWA has shared her secrets for an affordable, delicious Christmas fruit cake.

“This Easy Boil Fruit Cake is so simple to make and has a delicious outcome,” Dianne said.



Best of all – all you need is a pot, mixing bowl, wooden spoon, cake tin and an oven to make this great cake.

To make Dianne’s cake, start with:

● 2 cups of dried fruit (ie.sultanas with cranberries, mixed fruit, any brand works well)

● 1.5 cups of water

● 125 gm of butter

● 1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

● 2 cups of plain flour

● 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

● 2 cups brown sugar

● 1 cup of any type of nut you like (almonds, walnuts, pecans, pistachios – not peanuts)

● 3 eggs

● Glace cherries and ginger are also optional extras for a deeper flavour.

Place the water and the dried fruit into a large saucepan, and boil together for about 5 minutes.

Turn off the heat and let cool for a little bit, then add the chopped butter and let it melt completely.

Then add the bicarbonate of soda and watch the magic as the mix froths up!

Add the 2 cups of flour, vanilla essence, brown sugar, eggs, nuts and any extras and stir with a wooden spoon.

Place into a greased and lined cake pan – round or square, 23cm in width/diameter with high sides.

Cook at 180 degrees for about an hour – test by placing a skewer into it.

If it comes out without any wet mixture attached, it is cooked.

Remove from the oven, turn onto a wire rack and let it cool.

Decorate with a glaze of a jam (brush on when the cake is still warm) along with festive trinkets for a delicious finish.

“This delicious cake will only cost about $7 to make and it will fill your pantry with enough ingredients to make multiple cakes.

“They make great presents too.

“If you want to make it extra special, replace the half a cup of water with brandy, red wine or other flavoured alcohol and let it boil with the fruit.

“This of course adds cost,” she said.

In the coming weeks the NOTA will have some more great affordable Christmas recipes that will help you spread the joy without breaking the bank!

By Marian SAMPSON