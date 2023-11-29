Hunter River High students bring musical joy to local streets

FOR the past two months, the highly talented students of Hunter River High have been hitting the streets of Heatherbrae and Raymond Terrace to demonstrate their musical gifts.

Collaborating with Port Stephens Council, Hunter River High students have been giving weekly live performances, furthering their musical abilities and increasing their confidence levels while bringing unique entertainment to the local community.



Each week has featured different student musicians in groups of two or three.

“This term we have had twelve students given the opportunity to perform; mostly acoustic guitar and vocalists trying out their solo styles,” said Melanie Probert, Music Teacher at Hunter River High.

“Changing up the groups each week is great, it brings a different vibe to the performances.”

Playing everything from the classics like Fleetwood Mac through to pop hits by Taylor Swift, the students have well and truly risen to the occasion.

“Most of the students performing are actually only in year 9, so it is quite incredible to see them out and performing,” said Melanie.

Earlier in the year the council had a similar agreement with Irrawang High School, which also turned out to be a great success.

Not only do these performances benefit the students, but also positively impact the community around them.

“We have had a few people stop by and say they have noticed the performances, and to keep it up,” said Melanie.

By Pat JENSEN

