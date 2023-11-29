TAFE NSW and Career Links shape tomorrow’s clean energy leaders at Hunter Valley EV Festival

NEARLY 1000 primary and high school students from the Hunter and Port Stephens have gained practical experience and knowledge of the clean energy industry at Career Links’ Hunter Valley Electric Vehicle (EV) Festival at TAFE NSW Newcastle.

Now in its eleventh year, the annual Hunter Valley EV Festival aims to enhance students’ interest in clean energy transportation, by tasking them with designing, constructing and racing a mini solar-powered car.



This year, the event has expanded its horizons by introducing the challenge of also building solar-powered boats to race in a ten-metre pool.

With the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water projecting over 60,000 clean energy roles emerging in Australia by 2025, and with the federal government’s recent announcement of Australia’s second offshore wind zone in Newcastle and Port Stephens, the Hunter region stands at the forefront of this green revolution.

The festival’s tasks for students serve as a valuable learning platform, enhancing skills in engineering, solar technology, innovation, teamwork, and entrepreneurship.

The event also provides guided tours of TAFE NSW renewable energy and aviation facilities.

Director of Infrastructure, Energy and Construction at TAFE NSW Newcastle, Jason Herbohn, said events like the Hunter Valley EV Festival are a fantastic opportunity to ignite young people’s interest in forging a career in clean energy.

“Reaching Australia’s net-zero emissions target by 2050 means we need to equip our workforce with the skills and experience required to meet this ambition.

“Through hands-on activities like building the solar power cars and boats, we hope to inspire the next generation to pursue a career in clean energy and generate a strong graduate pipeline.

“Australia’s transition to clean energy opens significant career opportunities.

“Studying a TAFE NSW course in renewable energy gives students access to a booming industry, and a comprehensive understanding of the current and emerging renewable energy technologies and principles that drive a sustainable economy.

“Hopefully in the next few years the students here today will be in TAFE NSW classrooms learning about areas like wind energy conversion systems, energy storage systems and electrical engineering,” Mr Herbohn said.