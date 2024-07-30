Sawtell Panthers women one of the standout teams of 2024



THE Sawtell Panthers have been one of the Coffs Coast’s best sporting line-ups of 2024, dominating the inaugural season of the Group 2 Rugby League Women’s Tackle competition.

The Panthers women have had a stellar season, going through undefeated with just one round to go before the finals series.

The Panthers side clinched this season’s minor premiership with an 18-6 win against the Nambucca Roosters at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Tina McRae and Heather Duncan have been captain and vice-captain respectively.

They both say it’s great to play footy in their own backyard.

“Travelling to play down in Group 3 last year was a bit of a challenge for us, and to have it up here, where everyone can enjoy it, is great,” McRae said.

Duncan agreed wholeheartedly.

“The best thing to happen for Group 2 is to have Women’s Tackle,” she said.

“We’ve been working really hard for the last few years to get it to where it is today.

“Women want to be a part of it, so it’s just so good.

“We used to travel many hours last year and the year before, just to have a game of footy.

“The opportunities available now for women to play rugby league is where it should be.”

Duncan gave an insight into why the Panthers had remained undefeated this season.

“Week in, week out, we put a lot of effort into our training and work really hard, that’s where you get the results.”

Both McRae and Duncan are proud to be the trailblazers for women’s rugby league in the region.

“I have three daughters, so to have a comp up here and not have to go down there, we’re building something and I just can’t wait to see where it’s going to go,” McRae said.

“The future is set now, and the best thing about it is that I get to play with my daughter today, and there’s no words to describe that,” Duncan said.

“It’s given me an opportunity and a platform to play with my kids.”

Duncan acknowledged the many Indigenous players at the Panthers, as the club hosted its Indigenous Round.

“We just wanted to be very proud of our culture firstly and our local Gumbaynggirr people, but also represent all our Indigenous players and share that with all our teams.”

By Aiden BURGESS