Sawtell Rotary presents its Pride of Workmanship awards

ROTARY Club of Sawtell presented its annual Pride Of Workmanship Awards at Sawtell RSL with around 40 guests attending on Monday 23 October.

The two local resident recipients are Kate Drum and Roland Sciortino.



Kate is the Marketing Manager at Sawtell RSL Club and was nominated by Warren Hollyman, Sawtell Rotary’s Vocation Director.

Roland is a Maintenance Officer at Marian Grove Retirement Village, nominated by Sawtell Rotary’s Director, Alan Freedman.

The Pride Of Workmanship Award is designed to acknowledge an employee, irrespective of age or vocation, who, in the eyes of his or her employer displays outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to his or her job.

Alan told News Of The Area how his nominee meets that criteria.

“Roland has been employed by Catholic Care at Marian Grove for approximately 20 years as Maintenance Officer and is adored by all residents both male and female.

“Roland treats everyone equally with the same care and attention and always has time for a quick chat as he passes through Marian Grove.

“When a resident turns 80 or 90 who does not have relatives nearby, he always finds time to call in to wish them a happy birthday and have a cup of tea.

“Roland is a plasterer by trade and has his own company called Get Plastered; he built a large mud home for himself and family on a ten-acre property with ten head of cattle.

“He is a great asset to Marian Grove and is a humble hard worker who thoroughly enjoys his job which is obvious as he goes about his work.”

Kate joined the Sawtell RSL Club in 2011 and as the Marketing and Operations Manager oversees the staff and supervisors, books the entertainment and has implemented new systems such as payroll and accounting just to name a few.

Kate also tends to Sawtell RSL’s social media and publicity and is also a JP, offering the free service to anyone in the community.

“Kate cherishes giving back to the community and vets all donations that the RSL gives out each year and liaises with all the schools and service organisations, one of which is the food drive each Christmas for the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen,” he said.

Kate is also a member of the Sawtell Chamber Of Commerce and is on first name terms with 90 percent of the RSL patrons.

By Andrea FERRARI