Architects vote Wiigulga Sports Complex a commendable design

WIIGULGA Sports Complex has gained another accolade, this time for its excellent architecture.

The popular City of Coffs Harbour facility, on Solitary Islands Way, Woolgoolga, has received a commendation in the Public Architecture category of the NSW Country Division Architecture Awards run by the Australia Institute of Architects (AIA).



The awards celebrate design excellence for architects working in rural and regional settings, rather than major city locations.

The architects of the complex were global design firm Populous, with Lahey as the builders.

At the opening of the venue and grounds in December 2022, it was said of the Wiigulga Sports Complex design that “they’d thought of everything”.

With an all-inclusive approach, the project has been fulfilled through a smart team effort from the architects who engaged extensively with the community, to City of Coffs Harbour’s project managers and the Project Steering Committee including members of local dance groups, the Sikh community, schools and sports groups.

The main building, Wiilgulga Multipurpose Centre, is a multi-functional space with a huge stage and retractable sports features providing a beautiful big open space for performances.

All manner of indoor sports with changing rooms and viewing stands can be switched into a carpeted show hall or banquet room seating 700 people, and backstage facilities including a green room.

The AIA judging panel stated, “The Wiigulga Sports Complex provides a facility with far greater reach than its name suggests.

“The building, while primarily focused on providing high quality sports facilities caters for an entire diverse community.

“The legibility and flexibility of the facility is key to its success; comfortably transitioning from an indoor sports hall to a theatre to a function centre all within a day.

“The integration of First Nations voices in the planning stages and art and culture in the finished building is visible throughout and provides another layer of sophistication to the building.”

In May Wiigulga Sports Complex was named a finalist at the Parks and Leisure Australia Awards of Excellence.

“This facility just keeps on delivering for our community,” said City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos.

“It shows what great results you can get when a facility is truly designed for the community it serves.”

The acting Director City Planning and Communities, Ian Fitzgibbon, said the flexible, multipurpose nature of the complex has proven extremely popular, creating a new hub of community activity for the area.

“The building has been designed to be multi-purpose.

“Whether you are wanting to play basketball or pickleball, cycle the pump track, have a coffee or meet friends for a yoga session, this facility has it all,” Ian said.

“Congratulations to everyone who played a part in the design and the build.”

By Andrea FERRARI