Sawtell’s Simon Doyle delivered pizzas and a slice of hope to Ukraine communities



SAWTELL resident and Bishop Druitt College teacher Simon Doyle, has just returned from a month volunteering in Ukraine with a charity from Scotland called HopeFull.

HopeFull aims to deliver hope to war-torn, disaster-struck and disadvantaged Ukraine communities by serving up a simple meal of pizza with warmth and compassion.



The Western team in Lviv has a permanent site running daily trips to Internally Displaced People (IDP) and specialist areas such as hospitals or schools.

Simon joined the mobile Eastern Team of volunteers from Ukraine, Zimbabwe, UK, Canada, Germany and now, Australia, which visits small towns and villages close to the front line.

Simon’s time across Zaporizhia and the Dnipro areas was in the South East of Ukraine where temperatures were freezing.

Through volunteering with Smart Osvita, which offers online lessons for children from Ukraine to practice English and share a little about Australia, Simon began to know the impact the invasion was having on children.

“I wanted to become more involved with the people in Ukraine,” Simon told News Of The Area.

Volunteering in person with HopeFull over the Christmas holidays appealed to him as it is making a real difference to everyday people “on the ground”.

The experience in the East of Ukraine turned out to be far more than Simon expected.

“We received a geolocation every night for the site that we convoyed to, travelling from one to three hours often over very poor roads.”

On arrival the trucks were formed into a weather protected working site and pizza cooking started almost immediately, providing 700-900 pizzas each day.

“Our biggest day was over 2000 pizzas,” Simon said.

“Locals would often start to queue immediately, with babies in prams, teenagers, through to the elderly including babushkas (elderly women).

In these remote areas the HopeFull visits became known for their pizza party and slices of hope.

“At times it was emotional, and the team supported each other as needed.

“Incredible help was given by our Ukraine guides Alex and Igor who were living through the war, while welcoming and keeping the many volunteers safe.

“The team leader Kevin Fisher planned ahead, kept the team together and safe.”

Simon was upfront when discussing safety, “Yes it was scary to be in a country at war.”

“Checking air alerts, having a grab bag, carrying a burner phone, military checkpoints, regular blackouts and air raid sirens, are not something I thought I would ever experience.

“We were in Zaporizhzhia when unfortunately a missile struck a service station and then a medical clinic a few days later, killing over 20 people including children, and injuring many.

“These were emotional moments for the team, especially when you drive past these sites each day.

“To live this life every day after three years must be incredibly difficult for the people and first responders of Ukraine.”

Simon learned that many schools are moving to underground shelters or train stations.

He visited a purpose built underground school for 500 students, built in six months.

Summing up the high points of the month, he notes site visits by St Nicholas for Christmas, beautiful borscht soup, Australia re-opening its embassy in Ukraine, homemade jams, an “essential” kettle, the friendship of many international and Ukraine people, and seeing the hope created by cooking a few pizzas.

He will continue to do his online lessons and hopes to visit Ukraine again in the future.

For more on HopeFull see: hopefull.org.uk.

By Andrea FERRARI

