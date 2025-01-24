Cultural collaboration: joint launch of 2025 programs for Coffs’ music and arts societies



THE community is being invited to socialise with members of the Coffs Harbour Music Society and ArtsNational Coffs Coast as the two societies launch their 2025 event programs.

Guests can expect delicious food, drinks, live music and short visual presentations from both societies.



Building on successful and well-attended events in 2024, both societies are committed to music and visual art programs that welcome and inform people of all ages and cultural interests.

Joining forces for the first time, the free event is Friday, 7 February, 6pm-7pm at St John Paul College Theatre.

“The Music Society is delighted to share the launch with our cultural colleagues ArtsNational Coffs Coast,” President of Coffs Harbour Music Society Dr Leigh Summers told News Of The Area.

“This collaboration will bring new audiences to both organisations and increase cultural opportunities for locals and tourists alike.

“The Music Society’s 2025 program is diverse, with seven concerts featuring classical music by solo artists, piano and clarinet, a string quartet, an Argentine Tango quartet, an opera recital, a classical guitar duo and more.

“Details will be announced at the launch.

“The Music Society will also continue its highly sought after intimate house concerts a little later this year.”

ArtsNational Coffs Coast’s Annie Talve, is equally enthusiastic about the benefits of cultural collaboration and a 2025 program that continues to bring ten high quality, knowledgeable speakers, to a growing audience along the Coffs Coast.

“We have two music related arts talks this year,” Annie said.

“Our joint program launch with Coffs Harbour Music Society shows how both societies can overlap in new and synergistic ways.

“Along with music, our 2025 program features contemporary art, architecture, poetry, Australian Indigenous art making, Silk Road adventures and more.”

For catering purposes bookings are essential via trybooking.com/CYGIW.

By Andrea FERRARI

