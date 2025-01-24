Funding available for arts or cultural projects



INDIVIDUALS and organisations planning to deliver an artistic or cultural project to enrich the Coffs Coast community can now apply to the City of Coffs Harbour’s Arts and Cultural Development Grants Program.

Projects requesting funding should have strong arts, cultural and community benefits, with financial support grants ranging from $1,000 to $7,000 available.



“The arts and culture are a key part of who we are in our increasingly diverse and cosmopolitan community,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“Artists and community groups with solid plans for an event in 2025/26 should put their hand up.”

Successful projects in the last round of funding included:

● Four workshops leading up to a Divali (Festival of Lights) themed exhibition at the Woolgoolga Art Gallery – $2,060.

● Production of two local Indigenous and garden themed murals for a newly installed 20-foot container at South Coffs Community Garden – $7,000.

● A concert using marimba and other percussive instruments featuring new Australian compositions at St John Paul College Theatre. The initiative included a masterclass at the Conservatorium of Music in Coffs Harbour – $4,942.

“This annual funding program encourages community participation in arts and culture. Applications will be assessed by a panel and rated on eligibility, merit, ability of the applicant organisation to manage the project, selection criteria and available funds,” City Planning and Communities Acting Director Ian Fitzgibbon said.

Grant applications for 2025/26 open on 3 February 2025 and the City will host two events which may assist interested parties:

● A free information session designed to help interested applicants to learn more about these grants and develop their submission. 4.30-5.30pm Wednesday 12 February at Yarrila Place.

● ‘Setting up an artist-run initiative’ workshop – noon to 3pm at Yarrila Place (ground floor), Friday 7 February. Cost $15. In this dynamic and interactive 3-hour workshop, you’ll explore the essential steps to building a thriving, artist-led space, from shaping your vision to curating exhibitions and securing funding.

Grant applications close at 4pm on Monday 17 March 2025.

For further information on the program visit Council’s website.