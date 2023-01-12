Small Crowds but Great Music at the Inaugural Nambucca Roosters Music Festival

THE scene was set for an epic twelve hours of great live music at the inaugural Day on the Oval music festival at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads, on Saturday 7 January and although the musicians delivered the goods, mother nature’s unpredictable antics kept the expected crowds away.

Intended as a fundraiser for the Nambucca Roosters RLFC, a showcase for local music acts and an added holiday attraction for locals and visitors, organisers of the the Day on the Oval had a top line up of Nambucca Valley and North Coast talent appearing on a big stage with ‘state of the art’ sound and light however crowd numbers coming through the gates were below expectations.



President of the Nambucca Roosters RLFC, Peter Bellden, told News Of The Area, “Unfortunately we had no control over the weather and the many short showers over the day must have been too much for most people.”

Some market stalls, food vans and even jumping castles were set up around the grounds and those that did brave the elements were treated to some of the best music, food and fun available on the Mid North Coast.

One of the highlights of the big day was the opening act, a trio of brothers, Jackson, Oliver and Bayley Cork, known as One Job, who performed their first live gig.

The local lads set the bar high for those following with their slick musicality and strong vocals and dared to take on some of rock’s greatest anthems such as Elton John’s Benny and the Jets and nailed them each time.

Others to grace the stage on the day were Black Pallas, Matty Devitt, Johnny Mac, Barnes Storm, Tom Tlarmon, Raven, Random Panda and Marshal and the Fro.

Loose Cannons closed out the twelve hours of entertainment with a set featuring some of Australia’s most loved rock classics.

All of the acts expressed their appreciation for the audience that put up with the ever changing weather and the team from AS Sound Solutions that were able to keep the electronics running and safe on an often soggy stage.

“We are yet to count the cost and determine if we will do a Day on the Oval next year; however the generosity of our major sponsor on the day, the Nambucca Heads RSL Club Ltd, helped out considerably,” Peter Bellden concluded.

By Mick BIRTLES