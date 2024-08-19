Soldiers Point Lawn Bowls Championship



THE Major Pairs Final. second only to the Major Singles Championship, was played last week.

Mark Sheppard and Daniel Clarke were up against Matt Johnston and Warren Shipley, all 1st Grade bowlers.

From the start, Sheppard and Clarke played first class bowls and went to an early lead of 12 shots to 2 after only six ends.

Playing maximum length ends, Johnston and Shipley fought back winning four of the next five ends to reduce the margin to seven shots.

However, Sheppard and Clarke proved too strong in the remaining ends and ended up winners 20 shots to 11. Congratulations go to the winners of this prestigious Championship!

By Peter SMITH