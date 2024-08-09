Spring means more volunteers needed at Botanic Garden



VOLUNTEERS at the North Coast Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour have been warming up for Spring by preparing their schedule of events and activities.

It’s busy, which means they are on the look-out for more helping hands.



Volunteering with Friends of the Botanic Garden does not require a degree in horticulture nor even a smattering of leafy language or flowery know-how.

“A love of plants and nature is all you need,” Front Area Roster Coordinator Rob Watt told News Of The Area.

“You don’t need to know detailed information about any plants.

“I do know a little about Australian plants, but not exotics, and I started here five years ago by weeding.

“I now manage the shop and information area.”

One of the joys of a volunteer role at the Gardens is the multitude of different jobs requiring all types of skills.

The garden is managed by Coffs Council and there are some paid staff but everything else is completed by volunteers; from looking after the library, to maintaining the website, social media sites, booking, plant databases, running guided tours, garden maintenance and much more.

“There’s a role for everyone at the Botanic Garden,” President of the Friends of the Garden Graham Tupper said.

“From helping with garden weeding and mulching through to welcoming visitors, guiding and administrative support roles – there are a variety of ways to contribute and to make new friends along the way,” he said.

Shifts are either 9am to 12.30pm or 12.30pm to 4pm.

Full training and support is provided and people can try out a role before committing to a regular shift.

Some people come in weekly, others a couple of times a month.

“It is what suits you,” Rob Watt said.

Bev Hall has been volunteering at the garden for ten years “because it is the best place to work.”

“The people I work here with are all lovely and visitors to the garden are also friendly.

“I not only do a shift in the shop every week, but I also top up the plant sales area from trays left by the planting volunteers.”

Geoff Scott is a new recruit who also claims not to know anything about plants.

“I go in once a week and help with the administration of the shop.

“I am really enjoying being part of this team and would encourage others to come and join in.”

Patsy Caves has been volunteering for the garden for several years.

“I do all the ordering for the shop, occasionally do a shift there when someone is away or ill, and I love driving the electric buggy for weddings and other events,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a Botanic Garden volunteer can call into the front desk or join online via the website.

By Andrea FERRARI

