Stay Well Stay Connected: Mid North Coast veterans forum in Coffs Harbour



A FORUM focusing on the wellbeing and support of veterans on the Mid North Coast is being held in Coffs Harbour.

Titled “Stay Well Connected”, the forum is for veterans, their families, and community members, and is being held in the Blue Room of C.ex Coffs on Thursday, 10 October, from 6:30pm to 8pm.



It will feature a panel of special guests, who will discuss critical issues and services available to veterans in the Coffs region.

The panel will lead discussions on several key topics, including the findings of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide, which aims to provide insight into the mental health struggles faced by many who have served.

Additionally, the session will explore employment and housing opportunities for veterans in the local area, a crucial step in helping those transitioning from military to civilian life.

Programs designed to support veterans and their families as they complete active service will also be discussed, alongside an examination of the current Defence recruitment climate and operational challenges faced by those serving today.

“I have lost mates – former soldiers – to suicide and I thought that, in the wake of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide, it would be a good idea to try and bring veterans together and discuss the findings… and other veterans issues,” organiser Adam Fuller said.

“We can discuss what services and support are out there for veterans and their families and how we can access them.”

The discussion panel will include the Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, who is a veteran of Defence operations in the Middle East, and Debbie Locke, the sister of Sergeant Matthew Locke MG who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Ms Locke now operates a charity in his name.

This in-person event, supported by the Sergeant Matthew Locke MG Charity and the DVA Veterans Health Week initiative, emphasises fostering a sense of community and wellbeing for veterans.

“It provides a space for veterans to connect, share experiences, and learn about available resources,” Mr Fuller said.

Although booking is not essential, it is recommended by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “Stay Well Stay Connected”.

By Mick BIRTLES