Stinker’s Fishin’: Lobster bisque



NOW here is a sea food recipe that you won’t find in a cookbook.

It’s called “Stinker’s Lobster Bisque”.

The best part about this recipe is that you will be using ingredients that are generally tossed away.

Firstly, you need to catch a couple of snapper around the two kg mark.

While you are at it keep all the red rock cod that you can bring into the boat.

“What?!” you may well exclaim.

Red rockies, as you are aware, are not considered quality table fish and they can inflict an incredibly painful spike so it is necessary to handle them with caution.

Returning home fillet, bone and skin the snapper and set the fillets aside for another meal on another day.

Save the cleaned (gilled and gutted) snapper heads and skeleton for the bisque.

Carefully fillet, skin and bone the red rockie then dice the fillets.

Into a boiler toss the snapper heads and bones and cover with water.

Add one large, diced onion and half a handful of parsley plus a generous shake of black pepper and salt.

Bring to the boil for ten minutes.

The next step is to sieve all the contents into a bowl making a rich and very tasty stock.

This is where it gets exciting.

In a pan, sear the cubed red rockie plus a few green prawns that you have purchased.

You can add scallops, squid or even oysters.

Cook for less than a minute then sink the seafood mixture into the stock and heat gently for another ten minutes, adding a sprinkle of parsley to serve with a crispy buttered bun.

You may wish to add a few dollops of cream.

The red rockie looks and tastes very much like lobster with a similar texture and is referred to as a ‘poor man’s lobster’.

Sensational.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

