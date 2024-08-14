Tomaree National Park celebrates 40 years



A RANGE of activities have been organised to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tomaree National Park.

Across four decades the Park has remained a beloved icon, with visitors flocking to its dramatic landscapes, stunning treed hills and spectacular coastlines.



“Tomaree National Park is unique in that it has long distance uninterrupted views, there are areas that you can walk in and look into the park where you are looking at wilderness without any urbanisation,” said Sue Olsson, a coordinator of Friends of Tomaree National Park.

The Park, which sits upon Worimi Country, is home to vital biodiversity and significant cultural heritage.

The new Tomaree Coastal Walk enhances the park, making it a major drawcard for tourism and delivering an economic benefit to the local community.

The climb up Tomaree Headland has become a signature Port Stephens experience, with visitors attracted by the breathtaking vistas on offer.

The Park is home to an array of shore birds including sooty oystercatchers, eastern curlews and red-necked stints.

Swamp areas of the Park support active populations of wallum froglets.

The migratory bar-tailed godwit can also be spotted at the Park in winter.

This long-beaked bird holds the record for the longest non-stop flight – 11,000km without a break.

The Park harbours angophora forests and several threatened species, including the spotted-tailed quoll and powerful owl, and you can spot outcrops of the rare volcanic rock rhyodacite.

The endangered koala has also been spotted in the Park and on its fringes.

To celebrate 40 years of the Park, the Port Stephens Walking Group and the Friends of Tomaree National Park are delivering a variety of activities and events in the coming months.

Community members can get involved through day and night walks, wildflower walks, bush regeneration, a celebratory picnic and more.

A Tomaree National Park forum will be held in November.

To help manage invasive weeds that threaten the park’s ecosystems, Friends of Tomaree National Park hold regular bushcare events.

“We are inviting everyone to join us at our next community bushcare and planting to regenerate coastal forest at One Mile headland on Saturday morning 31 August,” said Ms Olsson.

For detailed information on coming events go to www.ecops.au/tomaree40-activities.

By Marian SAMPSON

