New signs encourage motorists to visit Karuah



THE State Government has provided funding for the installation of new tourism signage on the northbound and southbound carriageways of the Pacific Highway near Karuah.

The photo, captured via drone and supplied by Port Stephens Council, shows off the vast Karuah River.



Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the signs would help boost tourism in Kaurah.

“These signs will mean more people will visit the terrific town of Karuah, giving a much-needed boost to local businesses,” Ms Washington said.

“Motorists should take regular rest breaks and Karuah is the perfect place to stop, explore and enjoy everything the town has to offer.

“I’m delighted to see these signs installed to give motorists a little nudge to visit a beautiful part of Port Stephens.”

Bypassed Town signage is a NSW Government initiative which encourages travellers to stop and visit bypassed towns in regional NSW.

Motorists would have already seen signs like these further north in places like Bulahdelah, Port Macquarie and Kempsey.