Newcastle Airport terminal upgrade on track for mid-2025 completion



THE expansion of Newcastle Airport’s terminal is progressing rapidly, on track for completion in mid-2025.

With the concrete terminal structure almost complete, the immediate focus is on the installation of structural steel and a vaulted roof.



Work has previously been completed on key structural items and underground baggage tunnels.

Doors, windows and a glass façade should be installed by the end of the year.

Upcoming work will include wall and partition fit outs, Border Agency offices and the installation of a glass building façade allowing natural light to flow through the building and enabling impressive views of the runway.

Electrical works are also commencing in the electrical substation which powers the facility and will activate the 1236 new solar panels in the premium car park.

“Our terminal expansion project will transform the region’s aviation landscape, connect Hunter passengers to the world and significantly open global trade and freight opportunities,” said Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock.

The terminal has been designed by Cox Architects, with the managing contract awarded to Construction Control in April 2023.

The Australian Government committed $55 million in funding for the new terminal and an additional $66m towards strengthening the runway to accommodate long range civilian aircraft.

The project is anticipated to create more than 500 construction jobs throughout its life.

The terminal and runway upgrade in total will create 4,410 jobs throughout the airport precinct after construction.

Last Thursday, Dr Cock hosted representatives from the Hunter Joint Organisation (HJO) for a tour of the project progress.

“This important piece of infrastructure will not only make it easier for our local community to travel overseas, but will also bring international tourists into our own backyard from the upper Hunter Valley through to the beautiful coastline… catalysing a wave of economic and social benefits that will uplift the entire region,” HJO Deputy Chair and Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said.

