Storms wreak havoc leaving thousands in the dark



RESIDENTS of Port Stephens continue to clear debris and assess damage following major storms that hit multiple parts of NSW from Wednesday 15 January.

Persistent, heavy rainfall, strong winds and extraordinary displays of lightning preceded power outages that affected more than 220,000 homes across the state, with more than 70,000 of those located in the Hunter region.



Homes and businesses throughout Port Stephens were in the dark until earlier this week, as Ausgrid staff worked around the clock to restore power.

Communication was effectively cut off for the first 24 hours as mobile communications networks were also affected by the storm damage and power loss, leaving residents, workers and businesses without phones or access to email or messaging services.

Some areas were without water, with some of Hunter Water’s pump stations offline.

By the following morning, the SES unit for Port Stephens had received more than 100 calls for aid – which increased to 320 by Saturday evening.

The NSW Government officially declared Port Stephens a disaster zone, given the high number of people adversely affected by the storms.

Fire and Rescue NSW teams along with Rural Fire Service teams were also deployed to assist with the emergency response.

On Sunday, locations were set up across the region for storm-affected residents to access a free hot meal, BBQ or hot shower.

Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson highlighted the involvement of community-based groups of volunteers.

“It’s been heartwarming to see the community come together to help those affected by power outages and disrupted services,” she said.

“I’d like to thank local community groups including the Salvation Army, New Life Community Relief, Medowie and Tilligerry Peninsula Lion Clubs and the Raymond Terrace Community Church.

”These groups and volunteers provided hot meals and phones and device charging stations over the weekend, making a difference for so many.

“A special thanks goes to the SES and Ausgrid crews who worked tirelessly to respond to community needs and restore power across our towns and villages.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the hard work of Council staff who have supported emergency teams, cleaning up public spaces, organising free green waste and food disposal days and keeping our community informed with up to date information.”

Councillors Mark Watson, Chris Doohan and Ben Niland joined the volunteers from New Life Community Relief – a church based group committed to providing housing, food and essential services for families in need – at Karuah on Saturday, 18 January.

Cr Watson was quick to praise the efforts of the community along with council staff, in particular General Manager Tim Crosdale, for his persistent efforts to keep councillors and staff up-to-date with information as it was released.

Cr Nathan Errington was delighted by accounts of community members taking care of one another.

“As we have seen over the last few days, our community has demonstrated incredible resilience and solidarity,” he said.

“Neighbors are coming together, hosting BBQs, providing charging stations for phones, and offering showers to those in need.

“These acts of kindness truly highlight the strength of our community spirit during challenging times.

“While it is reassuring that the government has officially declared this a National Disaster, I firmly believe that more relief and support should be forthcoming to help those affected.

“Our community has done its part, but further assistance is critical to ensuring a swift and comprehensive recovery.”

Reflecting on the work done by specialist teams, Cr Giacomo Arnott said, “I want to thank all of the emergency services who have been out there for days now, keeping people safe and helping return our community to normal. “From our professional firies at Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance, to the volunteers at the RFS and SES, to the hard-working Ausgrid employees – thank you.

“These kinds of storm events test us all, and our ability to come together as a community and get each other to the other side of it is admirable.”

Cr Ben Niland also offered his gratitude while appealing to the community for patience.

“It makes me proud to see the community spirit out there – people, businesses, community organisations and the Council – helping others in their time of need with showers, hot meals, charging devices and so on.”

Cr Paul Le Mottee, who is currently holidaying in Europe, has been kept appraised of the situation and has likewise offered his thanks to local emergency services.

By Lindsay HALL

