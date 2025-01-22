Urgent action sought at North Arm Cove hoon hotspot



THE North Arm Cove Community Association (NACCAi) continues to push MidCoast Council for action on an infamous hoon hotspot, with council recently deciding against the installation of CCTV surveillance at the site.

The intersection of Gooreengi Road and Somerset Avenue, North Arm Cove has been the site of ongoing anti-social behaviour, illegal burnout gatherings and high-speed car racing since mid-2023.



NACCAi say the burnouts have severely damaged the road pavement, obliterated the road markings, and left pieces of burnt rubber and wire all over the intersection, resulting in a safety hazard for motorists.

The activities have also proven dangerous for those present at burnout meets, with a teenage girl and a young woman taken to hospital after being seriously injured when a driver lost control and ran into bystanders in March 2024.

Potential fire risks are also a major concern for local residents.

The intersection is the only access to the North Arm Cove and Carrington villages, and the Tahlee Christian retreat and education centre.

Since August 2023 NACCAi, on behalf of the local community, has been pushing Council to take steps to prevent the burnouts, such as modifying the intersection or installing surveillance cameras.

In November 2024, a Council representative told the community association that the feasibility of installing surveillance cameras was being investigated, among a raft of other potential mitigation measures.

On 8 January 2025, Council informed NACCAi that the installation of CCTV would not proceed “unless the costs are fully funded from sources external to Council”.

Director Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Robert Scott, said in correspondence to the association that Council’s “clear preference for use of CCTV for crime prevention is only where Council is responsible for criminal law enforcement (for example illegal rubbish dumping)”.

In his email, Mr Scott also indicated that elected councillors did not have a “strong appetite” for the redirection of funding for road resealing or erecting concrete barriers at the intersection.

Mr Scott said Council would now look at lower cost actions to deter offenders, including a temporary road closure to reduce the potential access/escape routes for offenders, disconnection of the streetlighting at the intersection to reduce the benefit for spectators to observe the behaviour, and the application of raised pavement markers on the centrelines so the surface isn’t as smooth.

NACCAi President Bob Reid told NOTA he is frustrated by the lack of immediate action.

“This problem has been going on now for 18 months, and even after the serious injuries to two young women from the March 2024 burnout tragedy, and numerous requests from our community, MidCoast Council still hasn’t done anything to prevent them, or repair the damaged road.

“Council isn’t willing to spend $8,000 (on CCTV cameras) to help protect its residents, and is trying to pass the funding buck to the State Government.”

In a statement to NOTA, MidCoast Council said it will continue to work with NSW Police and the community on “opportunities to mitigate the ongoing hoon hotspot”.

While this will not include the installation of CCTV, General Manager Adrian Panuccio indicated Council would be supportive of NSW Police if they opted to erect cameras at the site.

“While we understand the community’s concern, illegal driving behaviour is not something the Council regulates or has the resources to manage,” Mr Panuccio said.

“We have a greater than 10,000 square kilometre local government area and our community cannot afford to fund CCTV infrastructure across the region.

“Monitoring of this type of behaviour is something that is the responsibility of the NSW Police and not a core function of Council.

“It would simply not be financially viable for ratepayers to fund them at every known hotspot which inevitably would include future hotspots as the hoons moved on to other areas.”

A spokesperson for the Port Stephens Hunter Police District urged residents to report hooning incidents.

“Officers across the district continue to work with partner agencies and the community to target road users who drive in a dangerous manner, particularly in known hot-spot areas.

“Police urge the Port Stephens and Mid Coast community to continue reporting illegal activity to Crime Stoppers and local police, which in turn helps police focus resources into key areas.

“NSW Police will not tolerate dangerous driving and behaviour that puts others at risk.

“Drivers doing the wrong thing are in our sights and can expect to face significant penalties.”

On Christmas Eve, MidCoast Mayor Claire Pontin wrote to NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley seeking assistance to address the “significant traffic issue” at the intersection.

Minister Catley’s office encouraged concerned local residents to keep an eye out for an upcoming community forum at which she will appear alongside Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and representatives from the Port Stephens Hunter Police District.

The forum, which will cover issues surrounding crime, was scheduled to take place in Hawks Nest last Thursday, but was postponed due to storms.

By Doug CONNOR

