Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation hold April community meeting

ON WEDNESDAY 26 April, the Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) held their second community meeting of 2023 at the Community Hall in Stuarts Point.

First Aid trainer Wayne Cook was guest speaker on the night, explaining the access and use of a newly installed defibrillator located externally at the Point Café.



Following a light supper, chairperson Mary-Lou Lewis reported on recent SPaDCO activities and communications which included a submission to Kempsey Council’s Growth Management Study, which is informed by the Scenic Protection Layer, Employment Lands Audit, Local Character Statement Review and Local Housing Strategy.

A short report was then delivered by Allum Property Group, the proposed developers of a large scale residential development in Stuarts Point, which noted delays due to impending council studies.

Other information was provided regarding Council’s Road Safety report, the results of a development proposal survey, the Stuarts Point Hall committee, Council’s weeds officer response, funds for Stuarts Point School,

Council’s commencement of drainage works, Crown Lands’ middle beach car park and fund raising for Turkey’s earthquake.

A media report spoke of activities via local print, radio and social media and the progress of a dedicated website, soon to be launched.

The next community meeting is scheduled to be held on 28 June 2023.

By Jen HETHERINGTON