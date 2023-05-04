Demand on the rise for home care packages

MORE seniors are gaining assistance at home through the Australian Government’s Commonwealth Home Support Programme and Home Care packages.

NVC Group Home and Community Care Manager Jacqueline Wills said she has seen an increase in the demand for home services in the Nambucca, Macleay and Coffs Harbour regions.



“The popularity of the Government’s Commonwealth Home Support Programme and Home Care packages has really grown lately and it’s great to see many residents getting the assistance they need to live well at home,” she said.

“Home services are built around the person’s own needs, following an assessment by the Government’s Aged Care Assessment Team.

“The types of support available for seniors at home include help with housework, garden maintenance, personal care and nursing, meals and food preparation, transportation and shopping.

“I would encourage anyone over the age of 65 who has a need for some assistance to visit the My Aged Care website or call 1800 227 475 and find out if they are eligible for any assistance today.”

Hazel Bow of Nambucca Heads said her home life is far easier and enjoyable now that she is on a level two Home Care package.

“I’m 101-years-old now and I’ve received assistance to live at home for several years,” she said.

“I recently gained a higher-level care package because I found I just couldn’t go into town to do necessary errands anymore.

“With grocery shopping, I found walking up and down the aisles in the supermarket was too tiring for me, so I am extremely blessed to now have a carer to shop and visit the library for me.”

In addition to doing shopping and various errands for Ms Bow, her carer also cleans her unit and does domestic duties.

A gardener also visits Ms Bow’s residence weekly to mow her lawn and maintain her garden.

NVC Group’s Community team is growing, to try and keep pace with the increase in demand for home services.

The not-for-profit organisation is currently seeking two Home and Community Care Coordinators for its Macksville and Coffs Harbour offices.

Plus, the team is always on the lookout for passionate carers, cleaners and nurses willing to work to help seniors in the community.

For more information on these opportunities, please visit www.nvcgroup.com.au and click on the careers page or call (02) 6598 5000.

NVC Group delivers home care services to seniors on the Mid North Coast from just north of Coffs Harbour, all the

way south to Kempsey.