Support available after natural disaster declared for MidCoast LGA



DISASTER recovery support has been extended to the MidCoast LGA following severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall that impacted the region from 15 January 2025.

The move follows the announcement of support for the Maitland, Port Stephens, and Snowy Valleys LGAs on 18 January.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Assistance measures that may be provided to communities through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) include:

● Support for eligible residents to help meet immediate needs like emergency accommodation.

● Grants for low income, uninsured residents to replace lost essential household items to maintain a basic standard of living.

● Grants for low income, uninsured residents to undertake essential structural repairs to restore their homes to a safe and habitable condition.

● Support for affected local councils and other agencies to help with the costs of cleaning up, keeping the community safe and restoring damaged essential public assets.

● Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers, and non-profit organisations and grants to sporting and recreation clubs to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.

● Freight subsidies for primary producers to help transport livestock and fodder.

“This assistance will ensure more communities can access essential supplies and accommodation and ensure more councils can clean up and restore assets as soon as possible,” said Federal Minister for Emergency Management Jenny McAllister.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of first responders and the local councils who have done a fantastic job in difficult circumstances.

“The Australian and NSW governments are working hard to ensure communities get the support they need to recover.”

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said disaster declarations like these are crucial in unlocking assistance for communities so they can begin cleaning up as quickly as possible.

“We rely on councils submitting impact assessment forms to extend this relief and I thank them for continuing to work constructively with the NSW Reconstruction Authority,” Mr Dib said.

“The NSW Government continues to assist people and businesses to clean up debris and remain safe after the severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall.

“There have been a high number of calls to the NSW SES, and I would like to thank our incredible volunteers and emergency responders who responded to these incidents and provided vital support for the community.”

More information on disaster assistance can be found at www.disasterassist.gov.au.