Support package on offer for Coffs’ emerging musicians



GREATER Good, the philanthropic initiative that provides a support package for outstanding emerging independent music artists, is being offered for a fourth year.



One exceptional act will receive a career-changing opportunity, including in-person mentoring, industry experience and a cash grant totalling over $30,000.

“With Greater Good, the winner has access to Forbes Street Studios, one of the best recording studios in the country, Sydney’s best photographer, Billy Zammit (Ninajirachi, Genesis Owusu, Peking Duk), plus access to key areas where an artist’s career needs help… and everything on the business setup side of things,” Chief Operating Officer Rick Bridgman told News Of The Area.

“Plus, there’s a chance to get your music across to our panel, with some of the industry’s heavyweights… reviewing the shortlisted applicants.”

Growing up in Sawtell, Rick is across the Coffs Coast music scene and is keen to see local bands getting interested in all Good Intent and Greater Good can offer them.

“I love Coffs’ Backroom venue bringing in acts like C.O.F.F.I.N, seeing Woopi Brewing Co. hosting Bootleg Rascal and Jetty Beach House and Caravana Sun,” he said.

“The Hoey is always quality and Blind Pretty are doing some really cool stuff too.

“These shows [are] crucial opportunities… to showcase how good bands from the Coffs Coast really are.”

Applications for the grant and support package are open to Friday, 27 September.