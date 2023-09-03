Support veterans by buying a badge or a bear this Legacy Week



COFFS Coast Legacy is calling upon the local community to buy a badge this Legacy Week, ending on Saturday 2 September 2023.

“Calling everyone on the beautiful Coffs Coast, there’s only two days left to buy a Legacy badge, a bear or a pen and support our local families,” said Jane Sury, Community Liaison at Legacy Coffs Harbour.



“Whether that be for a Legacy Widow from WW2 who requires additional support to stay at home, or the child of a recently serving veteran in need of tutoring to catch up at school.

“Funds raised during Legacy Week will go towards programs that support beneficiaries ranging in age from three to 103.

“It is a unique organisation that has been making a positive difference in people’s lives for a century.”

In its 100th year, Legacy has kept the promise to thousands of veterans’ families, to help provide financial and social support during times of hardship and grief.

Legacy Week provides an opportunity for volunteers to go out into the community to increase awareness of the work that Legacy does and to raise vital funds to help provide support and services for veterans’ families who are in need.

“On the Coffs Coast we currently look after over 300 veterans’ widows and families, including 35 Junior Legatees or Legacy children,” Jane added.

“Home visits, social groups, education support, holiday camps for Legacy Youth, compensation and wellbeing advocacy are just a few of the services provided by Coffs Coast Legacy.”

Legacy merchandise including badges, pens and Legacy bears will be available at the Legacy Opportunity Shop in Scarba Street and at Legacy on Victoria.

“You will find us at all major shopping centres and in Woolgoolga and Bellingen town centres on the official Badge Day, Friday 1 September.”

The Navy Cadets will also be selling Legacy badges at Bunnings on Saturday 2 September.

To find out other ways to purchase merchandise, make a donation or find out more about Legacy, visit www.legacy.com.au, call Coffs Coast Legacy on 1300 LEGACY (534 229) or email welfare@coffslegacy.com.au.

All money raised on the Coffs Coast remains here to support local families.

By Andrea FERRARI