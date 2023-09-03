Coffs Petbarn raises $9,300 for Seeing Eye Dog appeal that breaks $1 million nationwide

RAISING $9,300 for the Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal, the team at Coffs Harbour Petbarn are proud of themselves and the community who supported their fundraising efforts in the company’s national annual appeal.

Coffs Harbour Petbarn store manager, Kelly-Lea Boatwright, told News Of The Area, “Our team rallied to raise an inspiring $9,300 in July for the Petbarn Foundation Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal.



“This collective effort bolstered the nationwide contribution of $1.35 million to help Australians who are blind or have low vision.

“We extend our deepest thanks to the generous Coffs Harbour community, whose unwavering support helped us raise this record amount that will fund 27 Seeing Eye Dogs.

“We are in awe of our customers’ generosity and kindness – it’s been an incredible experience to be part of this appeal to raise vital funds for such an important cause.”

The Northern NSW region, which includes Coffs, raised $62,737.

Petbarn Foundation Manager, Janelle Bloxsom, a Coffs Harbour resident herself, said, “Thanks to the unwavering support of thousands of Aussies, there are now an additional 27 super Seeing Eye Dogs that will become the number one companion of someone who is blind but will also give the gift of independence for a better quality of life.

“The kindness and dedication of the community has made all the difference for the success of this important appeal.”

This is the tenth anniversary of the partnership between the Petbarn Foundation and Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs, raising $7 Million since 2014.

Exceeding this year’s $1 million target means the Appeal has funded 152 Seeing Eye Dogs over the past ten years.

Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs CEO Ron Hooton added, “It takes a lot to raise a Seeing Eye Dog, $50,000 in fact.

“They require specific training and a lot of expertise to be matched to the right person.

“We are so grateful to Petbarn and its community for supporting us, and the effort from The Petbarn Foundation in helping change the lives of clients who are blind or have low vision.

“The Seeing Eye Dogs increase a client’s independence, provide companionship, help overcome social isolation and contribute enormously to their quality of life.”

By Andrea FERRARI