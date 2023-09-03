Divestment ceremony for new Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance HQ

A GAME-CHANGER is how Rick Gonsalves, General Manager of Saltwater Freshwater (SWFW) Arts Alliance Aboriginal Corporation, described the establishment of the organisation’s new permanent headquarters, gallery and retail premises in Coffs Harbour.

“It’s been a long journey to find our own premises,” he said.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“What I see today before me is exactly the vision I had, to take the artists into the future and to present their stories from their nations,” Rick told News Of The Area, expressing his “deep pride” for what has been achieved by the team responsible.

The ground floor houses a gallery, a workshop area and retail space, showcasing work by Aboriginal artists and creatives from Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations, which make up the SWFW region within the Mid North Coast.

The upper level includes offices for SWFW staff and the organisation’s social enterprise, the National Aboriginal Design Agency (NADA).

A private divestment ceremony on Wednesday 23 August brought together members of the local arts world, with executives from the ILSC and members of SWFW.

SWFW having their own permanent base gives the world a window onto the contemporary and traditional arts of the four local Aboriginal nations.

At 6-8 Park Avenue in Coffs CBD, the property spans over 550 square metres.

Funding of over $2 million from the ILSC has made this venture possible.

Rick Gonsalves said the SWFW team are grateful for the ILSC’s support, and look forward to the ample opportunities the new headquarters will bring to their organisation, community and Indigenous artists.

“The new premises are a wonderful fit for our organisation, providing an amazing office environment to work in, with ample room to grow.

“The ground floor gallery, workshop and retail space will allow us to support a larger number of Aboriginal artists from within our region to become more self-sufficient in the long run,” he said.

“We are so fortunate to have secured this premises with such an amazing ambience, ideal position in the Coffs Harbour CBD and the right attributes that enabled a stunning renovation which suits our needs now and into the future.”

The relocation creates four job roles which will bring the number of SWFW Indigenous staff to ten.

These employees support over 300 Aboriginal artists, cultural practitioners and contractors per year in addition to providing licensing and commission services through NADA.

In Coffs for the divestment, ILSC Board Chair Ian Hamm told NOTA, “This premise provides these Aboriginal nations’ artists an opportunity to not only express their culture and stories in a permanent space but is also an economic opportunity.

“At today’s event local people have been looking in the windows.

“The gallery is set to be a tourism opportunity, a place where locals will buy artworks and tourists will come to see the work of the local Aboriginal nations.”

It is hoped the gallery and retail space will be open before the end of the year.

By Andrea FERRARI