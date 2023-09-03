Landcare Week grows community connections

LANDCARE Week 2023 was celebrated locally with the team from Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL) manning stands sharing information and inspiration within the community.

Working to the Landcare Week theme of ‘Be inspired – be empowered – be a landcarer’, CHRL popped-up at the Coffs CBD Grower’s Market and the Growing Together event at South Coffs Community Gardens.



“It was wonderful to have so many folks come up and have a chat about removing environmental weeds in their gardens and on their properties, planting natives for wildlife habitat and connecting with like-minded souls through volunteering with us,” CHRL Secretary Larry Langman told News Of The Area.

Expert advice on local weeds and native plants was available from Karla Gillies, Landcare’s Project Officer for Local Engagement, and there was a steady stream of interest in local publications advising on how to deal with local weeds and pests.

“CHRL manages a range of projects including steep land rehabilitation, natural asset management on farms and threatened species habitat enhancement.

“We also run environmental workshops and support over 40 Volunteer Landcare groups in regenerating public land throughout the LGA, with our partners, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and City of Coffs Harbour.

“We’re like your one-stop-shop for nature and community connection,” said Larry.

Landcare ambassador Jack Thompson AM dropped by at the Thursday markets, as did Coffs’ local Member of Parliament Gurmesh Singh.

Mr Singh, a keen supporter of the Parliamentary Friends of Landcare, recognised the value of local farmers working with CHRL to ensure better outcomes for their land and business.

Both Mr Thompson and Mr Singh were interested in the range of projects being undertaken and sang the praises of Landcare as a well-respected, grassroots organisation whose contribution to community and environment has been ongoing for over 30 years.

Following the bushfires, weather events and difficult times of the past few years, the diversity of projects Landcare is working on has broadened.

“Today CHRL works with local organisations to promote habitat preservation and the cultivation of feed trees for Glossy Black-Cockatoos, and the Grey-Headed Flyng-Fox camps, projects of national significance, nest boxes and even the count and audit of insects.”

These same themes were of great interest to visitors at the ‘Growing Together’ event at the South Coffs Community Garden sited near the Boambee East Community Centre.

The event was a celebration of local resilience, sponsored by City of Coffs Harbour Resilience and Recovery Service.

Local members of the Landcare Executive, David Pike and Lorraine Davies, were on hand to share advice along with Larry Langman who is always keen to share the Landcare story.

“Landcare has a focus on the preservation of landscape from the coastline to the hinterland but the preservation of community and what makes community strong.

“Landcare with its 30-plus years of history in our community has much to celebrate,” said Larry.

If you’d like to get some fresh air, meet new people and care for our beautiful local environment, why not become a CHRL volunteer?

Check out www.coffslandcare.org.au for more info or to join up.

By Andrea FERRARI