Tea Gardens Jetty upgrade nears completion



THE new and improved Tea Gardens jetty is expected to be ready for use from this weekend.

The upgrade – which began with community consultation in 2021 – included widening and lengthening the existing boat ramp and the installation of a floating centre pontoon.



The boat rigging area has also been extended to align with the new boat ramp width.

Transport for NSW provided $506,974, the Federal Government pitched in $130,000 and MidCoast Council contributed $200,000.

“We are pleased to deliver a project that accommodates as best as possible the requirements of the Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest boating community,” said Amanda Hatton, MidCoast Council’s Manager Strategy and Projects.

“It was important that we heard from a range of users of the facility to inform the final design and had adequate funding to realise the upgrade for the community.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the upgrade was a “a real game changer for Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest”.

“The brand new pontoon will improve access and safety for boat users, just in time for the upcoming boating season.”

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the improved and expanded jetty would provide additional capacity and better facilities for boaties.

“There are many locals and visitors who utilise the jetty for boating and fishing, and this upgrade will make this popular facility even more user-friendly,” Dr Gillespie said.

The contract to upgrade the Tea Gardens jetty and boat ramp at Apex Park was awarded to Hunter Wharf and Barge in January 2024.

The jetty, boat ramp and part of the carpark in Apex Park will be closed until the works are complete.

Alternate boat ramps, including the ramps on Marine Drive in Tea Gardens, and Moira Parade in Hawks Nest, are available for use.