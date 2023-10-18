Tea Gardens Lions Club Wins Grant for Community Storage Capability

SPACE is at a premium, and the Tea Gardens Lions Club has just won a Prepare and Recover Grant to build a fit-for-purpose facility, providing much-needed community storage capability.

The $23,822 grant comes via the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) to fund a new Community Safe Storage capability in Tea Gardens industrial estate, with the support of MidCoast Council and other community groups.



Council has shown its support for the project by allocating the land upon which it will be located, adjacent to a Council maintenance facility within the Industrial Estate.

FRRR is a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to connect common purposes between the genuine needs of rural and regional communities with funding from government, business and philanthropists, stating its vision of “A vibrant, resilient and revitalised remote, rural and regional Australia”.

Lions President Doug Allen acknowledged the significance of the grant, stating, “Lions have been providing emergency support to our local community through fundraising and direct action since we started here in 1968.”

“This new storage shed will really bolster our organisational and volunteer capability to continue to deliver these important services, so I thank everyone who has finally made this happen.”

“This grant means we can replace and upgrade the old shipping container we currently use with a new safe and accessible storage facility,” Vice President and Project Manager, Robert Dorman, happily enlightened NOTA.

The project will take around three months to complete and will help build long-lasting community resilience and wellbeing, as well as local capacity.

The FRRR has awarded a record $2,728,993 in grants to support and strengthen more than 200 remote, rural and regional communities across Australia through this quarter round of its flagship Strengthening Rural Communities program.

The Lions Club of Tea Gardens is a part of a global service organisation, Lions Clubs International, which has over 1.4 million members in 210 countries, and Lions Australia’s focus areas include vision and eye health, youth, disaster relief, and medical research.

By Thomas O’KEEFE