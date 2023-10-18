Myall River VIEW Club looks to Anti-Poverty Week

EDUCATION is a top priority for the Myall River VIEW Club this Anti-Poverty Week, which runs nationally from 15-21 October.

Established in 2002 by the Social Justice Project at the University of NSW, Anti-Poverty Week was inspired by the United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (17 October), but expanded to include a full week in Australia to allow more participation.



“Locally, Myall River VIEW Club is calling on the community to give generously this Anti-Poverty Week, and sponsor a child through national children’s education charity, The Smith Family,” Myall River VIEW President Hilary Gall told NOTA.

Myall River VIEW helps eight children via ‘Learning for Life’, the education support program run by The Smith Family, which provides long-term educational, financial, and personal assistance, allowing children the essentials to fully participate in their learning.

With the cost-of-living crisis compounding difficulties, many Australian families are doing it tougher than ever, with VIEW National citing that one in six Australian children live in poverty.

In cases where rents and prices have outrageously inflated, families face the impossible choice between paying rent, or giving their kids basic educational experiences like a school excursion, or buying schoolbooks.

“The Smith Family’s evidence-based approach helps children experiencing disadvantage to overcome the educational inequality they face,” the VIEW National spokesperson said.

“In 2022, on a national scale, VIEW members volunteered over 70,000 hours of their time to help young people through the charity’s homework, reading and mentoring programs – and there is still much more to be done providing hands-on support to children experiencing disadvantage, while also forming meaningful and lasting community relationships.”

VIEW Clubs nationally raised more than $1.3 million last year to support The Smith Family’s vital work, and they currently sponsor over 1,700 students on the Learning for Life program.

“While fundraising plays a vital role in helping children in need, we also encourage women of all ages to donate their time and skills by joining a VIEW club,” MR VIEW President Gall added.

