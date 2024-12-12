Tea Gardens Red Cross Christmas fundraiser for those in need



CHRISTMAS traditions come no more dearly kept than the Tea Gardens Red Cross fundraiser, held outside Coles on Saturday 7 December.

First prize was a stunningly detailed wooden model paddle steamer, built and donated by local Palm Lake Resort resident Gordon Rowe, who has been building such models as a hobby for more than 20 years.



“It is a labour of love, and this one took me four months to complete. It keeps me off the street,” Gordon told News Of The Area.

“I have been in the boating and fishing fraternity for 45 years, and do this for enjoyment, fulfilment.”

Gordon has donated models as prizes to many local charities and causes, including the Red Cross, RFS, Meals on Wheels, Free Clinic Bus, nearby Rotary clubs, as well as games designed for motor skills practice and given to local nursing homes to help with memory care residents.

“If you’ve had a fortunate life, it’s nice to give something back,” Gordon added, noting that he still has some more models that are available for raffle prize donations.

The Red Cross volunteers have been selling tickets outside Tea Gardens Coles and Hawks Nest Newsagency for the last few weeks, as have several other community groups, each and all to some amazing charitable end.

“All our winners today are locals, and the contents of the 2nd and 3rd prize hampers were donated by Tea Gardens Red Cross local helpers,” Helen Janes told NOTA.

“The Red Cross will also have some tables at the upcoming Lions Christmas Fair on Friday, 13 December.

“Proceeds from today… will go to local and international Red Cross initiatives,” Carol Hayden added.

“We are also sending donations from our recent local Red Cross Christmas lunch to Destiny Haven, the women’s rehabilitation centre outside of Dungog.”

The fundraiser has been running for at least ten years, and has always seen great support from locals, many of whom take the time from their supermarket visits to stop, chat, and buy tickets, or even give straight up donations to the charity.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

