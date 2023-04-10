Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

MONDAY 3 April: Well done to Sheila Rattray, Sheril Johnson, Robyn Beaumont and Dale Winter on their success at Kotara Invitation Fours Day after 2 games they had 2 wins and 21 points as did 2 other teams, on count back their team won third prize.

Tuesday 4 April: Numbers down due to overcast conditions with rain stopping play on the 15th end.

Social bowls played were a game of Triples and 2 games of Pairs. Christine Fossey, Judi Polak and Lorraine Murphy led by 8 shots by the 10th end 14 v 6, bowling against Precy Swaddling, Dawn Jones and Bette Saillard, end result Lorraine’s team won by 5 shots 13 v 8.

A convincing win to Ingrid Luck and Dot Dallas 14 v Lynda Richards and Jeanette Emmett 7.

A close contest between Lyn Nightingale and Deyonne Page 13 v Chrissy Buddle and Robyn Webster 10.

The winners winning with the lowest score were Lyn and Deyonne. Jeanette Emmett won the raffle thanks to The Garden Eatery for providing the raffle prize.

Thursday 6 April: Format for play 2 games of 3 bowls ”turn around Triples” 12 ends and a game of Fours with Precy Swaddling playing “swinger Lead”.

Neck to neck all the way is the only way to describe the battle between Dot Dallas, Lynda Richards and Dale Cameron v Bev Dunn, Jeanette Emmett and Lorraine Murphy on the 10th end the score 9 all, Lorraine’s team hit the lead by 1 shot on the next end, but went down by 2 on the 12th end losing this match 11 v 10.

A good win for Carolyn Fredericks, Pam Gilchrist and Bette Saillard 18 v Carol Hayden, Chrissy Buddle and Lyn Nightingale 11.

A win for Precy Swaddling, Sue Morris, Bev Rhodes and Pat Baker 12 v Precy, Dorothy Thompson, Ingrid Luck and Deyonne Page 5.

Coming events: Thursday 13 April the annual TGWBC v Lemon Tree Passage Womens Bowling Club Trophy Day, to be contested at lemon Tree passage.

Social bowls will still be as usual for those members not bowling in this event.

By Lynda RICHARDS