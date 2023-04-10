Strong Hunter contingent to compete at Netball NSW State Senior and Junior Titles

PORT Stephens and Nelson Bay Netball Associations will parade their emerging and senior talent at this year’s annual Netball NSW State Championship tournaments.

They are two of sixteen Netball Associations in the Hunter and Central Coast region that will participate at the prestigious HART Senior and Junior State Carnivals that are both flagship events within the Netball NSW Pathway.

The three day tournaments showcase the strength of grassroots netball with talented athletes, coaches, umpires and officials banding together and enjoying the challenge of intra-State competition.

Maitland District and Newcastle Netball Associations will co-host the Senior State Titles for Opens, 17 Under and 15 Under teams from Saturday June 10 to Monday June 12.

Netball NSW Competitions Manager Claire Dale told News Of The Area, “It is very important that we take these competitions to different parts of the State as we have huge numbers in every region.

“The State Seniors Titles brings together experienced and skilful netballers with over 180 teams,” she said.

“We look forward to working with the Maitland and Newcastle Netball Associations and the Maitland City and City of Newcastle Councils in the run-up to what promises to be a fantastic three-day festival of netball,” Claire added.

Maitland District Netball Association – who celebrated their 75th anniversary in 2022 – last hosted the State Netball Titles back in 2016.

The hosting rights will see the historic city in the Lower Hunter Valley become the home base of hundreds of matches across the Opens Division 1 and 17 Under and 15 Under Divisions 1 and 2 at the revamped Maitland Park sporting precinct.

Newcastle Association will host the Opens Division 2, 17 Under and 15 Under Divisions 3 and 4 fixtures at Newcastle Netball courts at Union Street, Parkway Avenue and Smith Street.

Camden and Liverpool Netball Associations will co-host the State Junior Titles from July 1-3.

Nelson Bay Netball Association, who celebrated their 40th anniversary last year, have announced their representative squads for the 2023 State Senior Titles.

Opens: Sienna Burrows; Paige Welsh; Ashlee Hall; Lily Foster; Alice Mitchell; Taylar Wilks; Emma Dawson; Corrine Hampshire; Fiona McGarth; Linda Jones; Head Coach: Amanda Wilks; Training Partners: Ella Jones, Georgia Duffield.

17 Years Under: Nyalla Gordon; Leila Jones; Aliza Dean; Tara Kenny; Bronte Micheli; Scarlett Lack; Clara Bryce; Lucy Levido; Alexis Green; Katie Forster; Head Coach: Rebecca Keating; Assistant Coach: Kate Lily; Training Partners: Lily Peters; Micaela Deguara; Sarah Pudley, Ella Toscano.

By Chris KARAS