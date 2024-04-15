Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

MONDAY 8th April: In the morning TGWBC (NDWBA) Grade 3 “White” bowled at Raymond Terrace Round 1 Regional Pennant Finals our ladies bowled against a team from Scone (Upper Hunter District), both our teams had big wins, winning on the Master Board 65 v 18. Winning both games, winning on the Master Board and winning the most ends resulted in our team being on a score of 5 and Scone 0. Scone bowled against East Cessnock (Hunter River District) in the afternoon unfortunately for Scone the same story as their morning game. East Cessnock gaining 5 points Scone 0. East Cessnock on equal footing with TGWBC, our opponents for tomorrows game, we needed to defeat them to qualify for the State Pennant Final.

Tuesday 9th April: Our team back at Raymond Terrace with a big band of supporters all hoping for a victory and what an amazing game of bowls was about to be played. A Pennant team comprises 2 “sides” 4 bowlers on each 21 ends to be bowled by each side. This game ended up to be a real ‘nail biter”, TGWBC team started strongly with both sides winning after a few ends, then both the East Cessnock teams fought back at one point the score on the Master Board with only a few ends left to bowl was 38 all. One of our sides had a loss but thankfully the other side covered the deficit and I’m pleased to announce TGWBC won on the Master Board 43 v 42. Congratulations ladies, not only were you the first team in 11 years to win a Pennant Post Sectional Final and reach the Regionals but now you have made the history book as being the first team to represent our Club at the State Pennant Finals to be contested at Ballina Tuesday 21st May – Thursday 23rd May. Many thanks to all TGWBC members for your support, Tea Gardens Country Club and Motel for providing transport to the venue and for everything you do to help and also to our Major Sponsor First National Real Estate Hawks Nest.

Thursday 11th April: Round 1 Club Championship Triples Lynda Richards, Robyn Beaumont and Dale Winter were having a close battle against Jeanette Emmett, Judi Polak and Dot Dallas the score on the 9th end Dale’s team 7 v Dot’s 5, from here on the “tide turned” Dale’s team winning 17 v 9. Dawn Jones, Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann led from start to finish winning 16 v 9 bowling against Carolyn Fredericks, Bette Saillard and Robyn Webster. Results of social bowls a win to Sheril Johnson, Dorothy Thompson and Sue Morris 12 v Precy Swaddling, Carol Hayden and Dale Cameron 6. Deb Gardner, Jan Coomer and Bev Harrington 11 v Vicki McMillan, Danni Smith and Bev Dunn 8. The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Deb, Jan and Bev.

Coming events: Tuesday 16th April Round 2 Club Triples, Thursday 18th April the final of the Club Triples, lunch to follow. Tuesday 30th April the Unfurling Ceremony, bowls and lunch.

By Lynda RICHARDS

