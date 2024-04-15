Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



APRIL 9th 2024

The recent deluge saw changes to our competition fixtures, as more than 270mm of rain fell in just 72 hours. There was standing water in places on the course on Saturday morning, and a lot of tree branches and debris about so no carts were allowed. Normal competition was changed to an all in event, with 66 hardy golfers taking part, many visiting from Everglades Country Club on the Central Coast.

By Tuesday the course was almost back to its best, though the bunkers were all out of play for the day. None of the ladies who teed off seemed terribly sad about that though! It was the Monthly Medal Stroke Round, with 43 starters on a pleasant autumn morning, and luckily everyone had finished before the winds increased later in the day, getting up to gale force throughout the night.

Results for Tuesday 9th April

A Grade: 1st Liz Ross 71; 2nd Annie Benton 73 C/B; 3rd Sue Kovacs 73.

B Grade: 1st Fran Henderson 71; 2nd Deb Dummett 74 C/B; 3rd Sue Campton 74.

C Grade: 1st Pauline Barham 71 C/B; 2nd Rhonda Dorman 71; 3rd Marlene Stokes 72.

Place Getters (74-78): Karen Serhan, Jo Buttrey, Denise Sainty, Marguerite Miller, Carol Maher, Helen Haynes, Maxine Mitchell, Dawn Wiggins, Cheryl Foster, Sue Pritchard.

Today’s best Nett score was 71, shared by Liz, Fran, Pauline and Rhonda.

NTP 5th Hole: Robyn Wade (C Grade)

Gross Winners: A Grade: Helen Haynes 85; B Grade: Fran Henderson 98; C Grade: Marlene Stokes (110 C/B)

There were quite a few chip ins today, including for medal winner Liz Ross on the 14th where she thought she’d overhit the ball with her 8 iron and was a bit cranky with herself, only for the ball to roll straight in. Di Smith was also on target with 2, one for par on the 7th, followed by another on the 8th and a very near miss on the 9th. Fran Henderson’s great round also featured a chip in and a couple of pars. Tanya Sinclair, Marguerite Miller and Carol Maher all had 1 each.

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole

1st Pam Kelly 14 C/B; 2nd Robyn Richardson 14; 3rd Sylvia Bolden 13.

Congratulations to all our winners today.

Pennants Update

Hawks Nest Ladies Division 2 Team held on to the competition lead with a decisive 6-1 win against Muree at Shortland Waters GC on Monday. Our players thought the course was in great condition, especially after the heavy rain of the previous week, and enjoyed spectacular weather for their game. Helen Haynes was on fire, scoring 5 birdies in her resounding win at the 13th. Also playing a great round was Jo Buttrey who finished 7 up at the 13th, and Denise Sainty winning on the 15th. The girls are at the top of the leaderboard in their division, and well on track to achieve their goal of making it through to the final after missing out last year by one shot. They are excited by the challenge ahead as they face Waratah next week at Muree GC.

Hawks Nest Bronze Division Team had a close match against Nelson Bay at Muree. The course was heavy in parts after the rain, though thankfully no one was troubled by mosquitoes. Ann Syme and Sue Pritchard both had wins, with Ann just pulling ahead on the 18th in a nail biter, but the team eventually went down 3-2. Their next match is at home against Pacific Dunes on Monday 15th April.

Well played ladies, good luck next week.

By Dianne BOWES