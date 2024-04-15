Bulahdelah Golf Club News



THERE was no ladies golf on Wednesday due to the wet weather. The vets got a game in on Thursday and the winner was Andrew Berry with 33 pts from Damian Bishop with 29pts on a c/b from Terry Crowther. It was certainly Andrew’s day as he also won both NTPs and the jackpot!

The Three Man Ambrose Championship was played on Saturday April 13th. This annual event was sponsored by Allan Benson, Dave Brown and Jim Parnell. This year’s champions are Charlie Matheson with dad Geoff, and Wayne Thomson with 55.4nett on a 12.6 handicap. Runners up were Arrin Gardener with dad Mick, and Wayne Pollard with 58.84nett on a 7.16 handicap. The ladies played a stroke round and Barbie Gordon was the winner with 76nett from Bernie Newton with 82nett. NTPs were Rod Norberry, Toby Carroll, Michael Styles, Darren Carrall and Barbie Gordon. Long drivers were Max Sclenert, Brad Allen, Al Jobson and Bernie Newton. Alan Crick grabbed the jackpot.

Thanks to the sponsors and all who contributed to this great event.”

By Thora-Lou SMITH