Bowls roll for Tea Gardens and Tallowood guests

VISITORS from Tallowood Resort, Medowie, met for the first time on the bowling green with Tea Gardens Palm Lake Resort (PLR) bowlers on Sunday, 7 April, in what was a good, solid day of fellowship and competitive fun.

The stunningly beautiful weather on Sunday, following the heavy rains of last weekend, only added to the atmosphere, as 48 bowlers, along with members of their committees and spectator entourages, swarmed the under-cover bowling green in Tea Gardens.

“Tallowood is a new club, possibly their first visiting challenge for them, so this was a real confidence booster on their first travelling roadshow, as well as for the local team,” Doug Webber, Tea Gardens PLR Bowls President, told NOTA.

Doug praised Tallowood bowls President Vicki Rankin and their bowling members.

“For their involvement in making this a great day of meeting new friends and most of all playing friendly and competitive bowls with excellent spirit.

“We are also very proud of the Tea Gardens PLR bowling committee and volunteers for helping make this a very successful day, by organising morning tea and a sit-down lunch for over seventy players and spectators from both clubs,” Doug added.

“The friendships and fellowship formed are absolutely fantastic, a lot of the people in both teams have never played competitively before, and Tallowood at Medowie has a bowling green, but it is not fully established, so this was certainly good practice for them.

“This was Tallowood’s first visiting bowls day, and both Presidents and players agreed it was so successful that we want this event to be held annually,” Doug said.

Both teams were formally declared to be the winners in the friendly tournament, with the all-round agreed score to be of little consequence to the fact that everyone came and enjoyed the great day.

Tea Gardens PLR Bowls team will next play against Forster PLR on Sunday 5 May, in what promises to be a very competitive third match in their existing twice-annual event, and a solid challenge for both teams.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

