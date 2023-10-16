The Amazing Scavenger Hunt Scramble launched by 104.1 CHYFM

START your fundraising now for The Amazing Scavenger Hunt Scramble in support of Coffs Harbour Youth Community Radio 104.1 CHYFM.

“We are launching The Amazing Scavenger Hunt Scramble now for those interested in being part of this event, with plenty of time to get their team together and start fundraising,” 104.1 CHYFM Station Manager Angie Vaughan told News Of The Area.



“This will certainly be a fun and unique event, and all funds raised will go towards this not-for-profit youth community station, ensuring that 104.1 CHYFM continues to entertain, inspire, inform, educate and be the voice of youth on the Coffs Coast.”

Part Amazing Race, part scavenger hunt, part car rally the event sees participants driving and exploring the magnificent Coffs Coast, discovering hidden gems, solving clues and puzzles.

It takes place on Saturday 18 November.

The Amazing Scavenger Hunt Scramble is a Coffs Coast Festival of Motorsport feature event.

“This is going to be a lot of fun and an exciting and enjoyable inclusion to the Festival of Motorsport events calendar,” said Coffs Coast Festival of Motorsport Director, Bob Carle.

Teams can be singles, pairs, or up to whatever you can legally fit into your car; friends, families, grandparents with grandkids, social groups, car club members, school groups – the more the merrier.

The course was designed by local Rally Champion, Sam Hill from the Woolgoolga Service Centre.

“It’s a course that any car can travel on, anyone can navigate, all on sealed roads and will take participants on a local discovery tour,” said Sam.

Participating teams will be given a booklet, map, a series of clues and puzzles to solve, as well as tasks and challenges to perform as they set off on a journey to discover hidden gems and information about the Coffs Coast that many may not know about, all while experiencing the fantastic natural beauty of the area.

“Sometimes it’s great being a tourist in your own backyard, you never know what you might discover,” said Angie.

Along the way, teams will collect points with a magnificent trophy awarded to the team with the highest score.

Each team must raise a minimum of $50 to enter.

The team that raises the most money also wins a prize.

All the details and sign-up forms are on the 104.1 CHYFM website.

Sign up/register now at www.chyfm.org.au, fill in the form and start fundraising.

By Andrea FERRARI