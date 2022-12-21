The Campaign To Create A Great Koala National Park Ramps Up

THE campaign for a Great Koala National Park (GKNP) has been buoyed by the success of the recent NSW koala Conference held in Coffs Harbour on October 29.

The National Parks Association of NSW, which is coordinating the campaign, has a multi-pronged approach.



One major aspect of the campaign is fundraising to promote the issue.

Paula Flack, the National Parks Association GKNP Campaign Coordinator said, “As we get closer to the election we hope to be able to afford some television advertising.”

Currently, the campaign is primarily through social media and distributing pamphlets during conversations at markets and other events.

There is also merchandise, including a stylish new T-shirt created by Gumbaynggirr man Michael Donovan.

An important strategy is an e-petition that is on the NSW Legislative Assembly website.

If 20,000 NSW residents sign by April next year the petition will be debated by the new NSW Government.

In addition, a video by international conservation photojournalist Paul Hilton and photographer Calumn Hockey explains why the GKNP is needed more than ever.

“It’s a grassroots campaign that has community and Gumbaynggirr representatives,” Ms Flack said.

“The GKNP will generate enormous economic activity in the region, with far more jobs being created than exist currently in native forest logging, so it makes no sense to not create it.”

Part of the National Parks Association strategy is to lobby the government to ensure that any job losses in the timber industry are replaced with accessible jobs.

Ms Flack pointed out that native forest logging is costing taxpayers millions of dollars each year.

“It’s also not just about jobs and timber, but about carbon storage, biodiversity, amenity, water supply and soil stability.

Ms Flack said the major difference between national parks and state forests is that national parks remain in perpetuity for future generations.

She said the campaign is not about locking up forests but about protecting them to be enjoyed sustainably for public recreation into the future.

Information about support, merchandise, videos and more is at koalapark.org.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN