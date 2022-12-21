Nambucca Christmas Street Festival a roaring success

MORE than 1500 people hit the streets to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Nambucca Christmas Street Festival on Thursday 15 December.

Nambucca Heads Lions Club President Grahame Beatton told News Of The Area, “Nambucca Christmas Street Festival was a very enjoyable evening with many young families in attendance enjoying Christmas carols and entertainment performed by Nambucca Public School and Frank Partridge VC Public School students.



“Fijian singers from the Action Church, Macksville also sang several Christmas carols.

“The DJ provided music for the young people to dance along with on the stage,” said Grahame,

The young at heart also enjoyed themselves at the Petting Zoo and chasing the large bubbles of soap created by the Bubble Lady.

For many the highlight of the evening was the arrival of Santa with his elves.

“He was photographed many times by parents capturing their children seeking his attention to ensure he had their present list,” said Grahame.

“Many people sampled the treats of vendors and shops that opened for the night.”

The mechanical bull was also popular with attendees who wanted to test their skill at staying on top of it.

The street festival was the culmination of the hard work of the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Nambucca Valley Council and Nambucca RSL Club.

“A great way to celebrate the start of the festive season,” said Grahame.