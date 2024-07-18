The fruitful future of the Coffs Coast food chain



DRIVING the growth of the Coffs Coast agrifood sector, the Future Food Systems Cooperative Research Centre (FFS CRC) will partner with the City of Coffs Harbour and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) to host a speaker and networking event in Coffs Central on 23 July.

The free event gives business people from the local food chain – producers, farmers, fishers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers, cafe owners and restaurateurs – an insight into a people-led revolution shaking things up in the food and beverage industry.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The organisers hope to attract all and anyone from the food-related industry – from homestead gardeners to large food cooperatives – to come together and lay the groundwork for future collaborations.

The Coffs Coast agrifood sector adds more than $744 million annually to the local economy and is the largest producer of exports in the region.

Focused on discussing the local food industry’s opportunities of growth through collaborations, the event is called ‘Boosting Coffs’ Agrifood Industry’.

The evening at Coffs Central Level 1 will kick off with networking while guests sample some of the tasty produce the region has to offer.

There will be two speakers, both from the Sunshine Coast, who will share their experience of partnerships that are flourishing in their region.

The first is Food and Agribusiness Network (FAN) CEO Nicole McNaughton.

FAN is a not-for-profit food industry cluster established in 2015 which drives trade locally and globally through fresh, forward thinking and collaboration.

Nicole will explain how the group has given members the chance to connect, build capability, increase knowledge and grow their profile, something organisers believe can also be facilitated in the Coffs Coast region.

“The food sector in Coffs Harbour is brimming with potential, and I’m excited to be a part of the event to share insights and strategies.

“Networking with local stakeholders is key to driving the sector forward, and I can’t wait to contribute to this vibrant community,” said Nicole.

“Coffs is embracing a place-based approach to collaboration, and it’s fantastic to see this flourishing.”

The other guest speaker will be Andy Eves-Brown, CEO of TURBINE, Australia’s first purpose built, end-to-end food and beverage manufacturing and education precinct.

Eager for transparency and understanding of how it all works and what the potential for business and growth is, there will be a dedicated question and answer session.

Guests will also be updated on the Coffs Agrifood Living Lab (CALL) project by facilitators Dr Oz Dedehayir and Dr Jack Adams from the QUT Business School.

“Innovation is a collaborative effort,” said Dr Dedehayir.

“One of the main reasons for organising this event is to bring local stakeholders together so that they can connect, exchange ideas, and leave with new inspiration to innovate around food and beverage.

“CALL was launched nine months ago.

“This event provides an opportunity to showcase what has been accomplished by CALL in this short period of time, and also to unveil the new initiatives that will commence in the coming months.

“CALL’s continued success relies on the engagement of local stakeholders – as the experts of their region – so that relevant and valuable ideas can be brought together to address opportunities that will drive the local food and beverage economy.”

Living the Future Food Systems philosophy, the team at Coffs Harbour’s Happy Frog cafe and gift shop has always been passionate about locally grown food and collaborations with producers.

Owner Kim Towner, who is also the coordinator of the Harbourside Markets, told News Of The Area, “It’s lovely to have those relationships with the growers and makers and it helps keep the community connected.

“We can pay fairer prices to them because we are paying direct.

“And because of low transport costs and less middle-people, the consumer gets a better deal.

“There’s a smaller carbon footprint and less wastage when we buy local, the food is fresher, and when we support our local growers we have better food security.

“I truly hope that our community keeps supporting the local guys.

“They work hard and are worth so much.

“They take big risks and manage tough economic times as well as climate challenges.

“We would miss them very much if they were not able to continue to be viable.

“Sometimes it’s easier to just grab everything in one big supermarket shop, but I urge everyone to make the effort to continue to support the local guys wherever they can,” she said.

While free to attend, registrations are essential.