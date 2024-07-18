Accolades delivered for Stuarts Point Friendly Grocer





THE Stuarts Point Friendly Grocer team are celebrating success in the Friendly Grocer ‘Retailer of the Year’ award.

The enterprise has recently been judged as one of the top five Friendly Grocer retailers across Queensland for 2024.



“Our store came up against 74 stores for the state of QLD tonight,” the store said in a statement on social media.

“Yes we are a NSW store, but we are out of QLD.”

Though the Stuarts Point Friendly Grocer’s facade may remind you of a quintessential old ‘corner shop’ in a quaint riverside village of the past, residents and visitors are finding it easy to familiarise themselves with the vast assortment of fresh products and goods on offer without the need to travel to larger supermarkets.

“The importance of the products and service is in the competent hands of our manager Jake and our staff,” said store owners Monique and Brett.

“Thanks to our great staff, but most of all we thank our community!.”

By Jen HETHERINGTON