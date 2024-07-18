The Nambucca Bowls Club is turning 75



KEEPING a sporting or community organisation up and running in support of its members and community has always been a challenge, so the Nambucca Bowls Club can be justifiably proud to be celebrating their 75th anniversary.

The iconic bowls club, situated near the banks of the Nambucca River, has been providing the community with sporting opportunities and social engagement for generations.



Club officials have decided to mark the milestone with a number of memorable events.

From 30 July the club will commence five days of bowls on their celebrated synthetic greens, culminating on Saturday 3 August, when the whole community is invited to converge on the club to partake in fun events for the whole family.

Members want the community to consider the history of the club and will have a number of historical items on display including old photos that are sure to bring memories flooding back.

“So many people in the district have generational links to the club and we are hoping they will come down to see photos of their grandparents and parents that they may not have seen before,” the Nambucca Bowls Club’s Nerida Blackford told News Of The Area.

“75 years is a pretty good innings for bowls clubs in this day and age.

“We think one of the reasons we are still going is because we have many young people coming along to bowl and we would like to see more.”

Member numbers at the Nambucca Bowls Club are increasing, with younger people coming in during the warmer months for barefoot bowling.

Some then stay on at the club and get into bowling more seriously.

“While bowls is traditionally an older person’s sport, it is increasingly becoming a younger person’s sport,” Nerida said with a grin.

“We think, at the current level of interest, we will be looking forward to considering our centenary celebrations in the future.”

The Nambucca Bowls Club 75th anniversary celebrations will run from Tuesday 30 July until Sunday 4 August.

By Mick BIRTLES