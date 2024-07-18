Service in recent conflicts remembered at Nambucca Heads



ON Thursday 11 July the Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch hosted a Service of Commemoration formally recognising the end of Australian involvement in the conflict in Afghanistan.

The service showed respect for the lives lost and wounds received by ADF personnel in Middle East conflicts (Iraq and Afghanistan), and honoured the service given in the various modern conflicts the ADF has engaged in since the 1990s.



The gathering listened to a thought provoking and relevant address delivered by an Army veteran of the conflict in Afghanistan, Mr Matt Campbell, who now resides in Nambucca Heads.

A highlight of the service was the reading of prayers by Seaman Gil Ellicott, a currently serving member of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Seaman Ellicott is the son of the Master of Ceremonies (MC) for the event, Mr Chris Ellicott.

“I was honoured to be the MC for this service and I think it is very important to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have served and who continue to serve in the defence of our nation,” said Mr Ellicott, Vice President of the Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch.

“It was also a particularly proud moment for me to have my son, Gil, here today as a part of this service of commemoration.”

Also in attendance was the Member for Oxley, Mr Michael Kemp MP, who is a former serving member of the Australian Defence Force and a veteran of recent conflicts in the Middle East.

“It is important to recognise those who served in Afghanistan, our longest war, and other conflicts, and to acknowledge that many of our veterans and their families still need community and governmental support,” Mr Kemp told News Of The Area.

Mr Kemp placed a wreath on the cenotaph as did the Mayor of the Nambucca Valley, Mrs Rhonda Hoban OAM, whose son is an officer serving with the Royal Australian Navy.

This service was the inaugural event to commemorate the nation’s involvement in recent conflicts and Mr Ellicott noted that, due to the public support shown on the day, the service is likely to become an annual event.

By Mick BIRTLES

