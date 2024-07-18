‘Formal apology wanted’: Mayor told Acknowledgement is ‘non-negotiable’



THE Camden Haven and Hastings communities have made it clear that Council’s Acknowledgement of Country is “non-negotiable”.

Mayor Peta Pinson’s bid to add migrants and veterans to the official statement of respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples threatened to dominate Thursday’s ordinary meeting in Laurieton.



Cr Pinson had added a Notice of Motion to the agenda that was based on a misreading of Reconciliation Australia’s publicly available advice.

The error, proposed changes, and the fact they were raised while NAIDOC Week celebrations were still underway, sparked an angry backlash that led to the motion being dropped on Tuesday, 16 July.

“I think that motion was a way of colonising Birrbay protocol,” cultural consultant Arlene Mehan told News Of The Area.

Founder of Port Macquarie EaTs Ella Crepaz said the Acknowledgement was a “non-negotiable act of respect”.

Camden Haven woman Margaret Turnbull asked why only migrants and veterans were being considered.

“What about all the volunteers that do a good job,” she said.

Cr Pinson’s statement advising that the motion had been dropped, did not include an apology.

Instead, it criticised the community response and maintained that her proposed changes were an improvement.

“Off the back of the extremely disappointing and in some cases vitriolic feedback I have received on this item, I have decided to withdraw the motion from the upcoming Council meeting.

“I do this as it was never my intention to hurt or offend anyone in our community, with a suggested enhancement.”

Ms Mehan, who is a Birrbay woman (also spelled Birpai) said a formal apology was warranted.

“I think there’s a lot of education to be done in this space, and we are at a pivotal moment to do this ahead of the next [council] election.”

Cr Rachel Shepphard welcomed the withdrawal of the motion.

“Well done to the community for achieving this result through dozens and dozens of respectful, educational and personalised emails,” she said.

The Acknowledgement of Country is delivered at the start of an event or meeting as an act of reconciliation.

It is specifically extended to the traditional custodians of the land.

Reconciliation Australia’s advice is that the wording can be changed but not the sentiment: “…just be sincere and, if possible, do some research on the Country you are acknowledging.”

Council’s own website acknowledges that the “Birpai people are the traditional custodians of our local Country”.

To First Nations people, “Country” (with a capital “C”) refers to the lands, waterways and seas to which they are connected.

It does not refer to the countries from which people emigrate.

Cr Pinson, who is retiring at this September’s local government election, questioned why no-one had complained before.

“For the past two years I have been very publicly delivering what I thought was an inclusive message to our community by acknowledging our First Nations people, and in addition, our migrants who helped build the great multinational country we are today and our service men and women who have protected our freedoms and our way of life.”

The message Cr Pinson has been delivering is lengthy and comprises several distinct paragraphs, which could be construed as separate statements.

The agenda confirmed the intention was for them to be merged and formalised.

The proposed change read:

“I acknowledge that we are gathered on Birpai Land and I pay my respect to the Birpai Elders both past and present and those emerging.

“I also extend that respect to all other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people present.

“I also acknowledge and respect the many migrants that came to this great country and who helped to build it into the rich and diverse multicultural Australia we are today.

“And lastly, to our veterans both past and present, who have fought for the freedoms we enjoy today, such as the freedom of speech, freedom of choice and democratic freedoms to express our views.”

It should be noted here that Australia is one of the few western democracies that does not have Freedom of Speech enshrined in its Constitution.

By Sue STEPHENSON

