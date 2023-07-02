Toormina Students Take On Kokoda Challenge Again

MOST people understand that physical challenges can be character building, and physical education teachers at Toormina High School have been using the Kokoda Challenge to build resilience in students since 2015.

The Challenge has become increasingly popular and, this year, five teams of four students, each with a teacher as mentor, are taking part.



The event is contested on the Gold Coast, and the Toormina High School teams will cover 48 kilometres, with 4000m of elevation, in 20 hours.

The Toormina teams have already raised more than $3000 for the Kokoda Youth Foundation to help other teenagers.

Teams practise in their own time, and, while they are out and about in the community, attract the interest of locals who ask questions about the Challenge.

Casey Marangon-Elliott, who mentors one of the teams, said, “It’s been fantastic in building camaraderie amongst students and teachers”.

She said that the experience improves students’ fitness and wellbeing, and, on the actual walk, teams bond together and help each other through the difficult times.

She also said that the walk gave students personal insight into the hardships faced by soldiers in the Second World War while studying it in history.

Ms Marangon-Elliott said the majority of this year’s students are from years 10 to 12.

“My group of Year 11 boys has really wanted to participate in the challenge before focusing on their HSC next year,” she said.

One of the students chipped in: “It’s a great opportunity to get out and about with my mates and have a good time.”

“It will be blood, sweat and tears, those being tears of laughter and relief at the end, hopefully,” he said.

Another said, “Overall, I just feel like it’s a brilliant opportunity to not only push my own limits but also to support an important foundation”.

Because the cost of participating is quite substantial, the teams are seeking community support to help alleviate some of their costs, especially for food and accommodation during the event.

Donations will help cover their expenses, allowing them to participate with appropriate equipment and gain valuable experiences that will stay with them for a lifetime.

All donations can be made at https://portal.schoolbytes.education/other-payment/711

By Andrew VIVIAN