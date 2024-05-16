Trevor Lynch begins work on comprehensive World War Two volume of Nambucca ANCACs



THE Nambucca Valley boasts the nation’s most detailed published record cataloguing aspects of those from the area who served in the armed forces during the First World War.

‘Nambucca ANZACs’ is the result of twelve years of detailed research and hard work by former Macksville man, Mr Trevor Lynch, who achieved this while serving as a member of the Australian Regular Army.



Now a civilian, Trevor Lynch has announced that he has started research for a World War Two version of Nambucca ANZACS.

“My initial intent is to identify as many persons associated with the district as possible who served in World War Two,” Trevor told News Of The Area.

“I am requesting that people provide me with the full name and service number of their World War Two veteran family member or veteran friend.

“From there I can begin research on when and where they served and perhaps other information.”

Trevor relayed that copies of relevant documents associated with the veteran such as personal service files, letters and diaries would also greatly assist in the research effort.

As with the initial volume of Nambucca ANZACs, photos – particularly of the veterans in uniform during their World War Two service – will be useful in the compilation of this volume.

“Where possible, I would appreciate a family member or friend write a short biography about the veteran describing their life, as best known, including parent and siblings, employment, military service, their marriage and children and places they lived, but very importantly, an explanation of the veteran’s association with the Nambucca district,” added Trevor.

Expanding on the initial theme somewhat Trevor is also interested in the story of Italian prisoners of war who came to the district and worked on farms and in agriculture during the war years.

He understands that some later returned as migrants and settled in the district.

Adding to the comprehensive nature of the volume Trevor intends to record stories from people in the district who have personal stories from the war years, a story related to the district passed down from a relative or experienced first-hand from an elder person.

Nambucca ANZACs is a unique historical record and the pending World War Two version will serve to be just as valuable.

If you are able to add a family member or friend to be included in this work the following information is being sought: full name (and nickname); armed service – Army, Navy, Air Force, service number; where or localities they lived; employment; the veteran’s parents and siblings, veteran’s immediate family – wife/husband and children; community involvement and interests; how did they die; where are they buried; point of contact; and other general details.

To contact Trevor, you can Join the ‘Nambucca ANZACs WW2 Research’ Facebook group, email trevorglynch@gmail.com or phone 0408 669 449.

“It is time the stories of our district’s World War Two veterans were told more completely so please assist where you can,” Trevor concluded.

By Mick BIRTLES